Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,750,000 after acquiring an additional 301,809 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,834 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,159,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,866,000 after acquiring an additional 498,298 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,853,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after acquiring an additional 812,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

