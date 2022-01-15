Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 163 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,152,068. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $449.33 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.13 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.12. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $764.87.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

