CannabisCoin Trading 35.4% Higher Over Last Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $25.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

