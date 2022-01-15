Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Trading 27.5% Higher

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS)’s share price shot up 27.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,800% from the average session volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.

About Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS)

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It develops a pipeline of novel therapeutic peptides and other molecules aimed at helping patients with under-served medical conditions. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Alsip, IL.

