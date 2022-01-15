CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareMax.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CareMax by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 144,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,985. CareMax has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.