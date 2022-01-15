Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Lowered to C$240.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Cargojet to a hold rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.71.

Shares of CGJTF opened at $137.77 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $113.90 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.61.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

