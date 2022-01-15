Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) PT Raised to €52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($56.82) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CYJBF opened at $50.59 on Thursday. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47.

Get Cargotec alerts:

Cargotec Company Profile

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.