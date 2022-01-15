Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) PT Raised to €52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($56.82) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CYJBF opened at $50.59 on Thursday. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47.
Cargotec Company Profile
Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.