Carl L. Gordon Acquires 8,500 Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $89,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:THRX opened at $11.73 on Friday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
