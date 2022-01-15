Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CZMWY traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $143.55 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.45.

CZMWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

