Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in December

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CZMWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CZMWY stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.45. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $143.55 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

