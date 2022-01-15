Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Up 5.8%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.39. Approximately 1,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 354,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Separately, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,532 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 830.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 180,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,566,000 after buying an additional 165,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,056,000 after buying an additional 165,117 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

