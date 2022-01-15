Casper Sleep Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,827 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 113% compared to the typical volume of 1,798 call options.

CSPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casper Sleep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,315,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 484,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,861 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 71,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

