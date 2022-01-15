Castings (LON:CGS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $363.83

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 363.83 ($4.94) and traded as low as GBX 362 ($4.91). Castings shares last traded at GBX 362 ($4.91), with a volume of 3,122 shares changing hands.

Separately, began coverage on shares of Castings in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($7.19) target price for the company.

Get Castings alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 363.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 375.92. The firm has a market cap of £157.95 million and a PE ratio of 17.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 3.66 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Castings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

About Castings (LON:CGS)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.