Cathy Pitt Purchases 894 Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) insider Cathy Pitt purchased 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £1,189.02 ($1,613.98).

Shares of GRID stock opened at GBX 132.20 ($1.79) on Friday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.75 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.75 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of £578.83 million and a P/E ratio of 7.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

