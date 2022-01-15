Cazoo Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 18,444 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 851% compared to the typical volume of 1,940 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,673,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,558,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,620,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,266,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cazoo Group stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Cazoo Group has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

