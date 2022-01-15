CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 97.3% in December

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,300 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the December 15th total of 237,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,561.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCDBF. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643. CCL Industries has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $59.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

