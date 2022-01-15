Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

CLBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Shares of CLBT opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.