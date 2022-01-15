Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $104.41 million and approximately $502,170.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00059478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 103,995,562 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.