Ceres Price Tops $123.92 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $123.92 or 0.00286065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market cap of $618,409.94 and approximately $3,964.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00063617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00077189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.26 or 0.07736342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,358.11 or 1.00091712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00070303 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008425 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,490 coins and its circulating supply is 4,990 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

