Ceridian HCM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,465 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 691% compared to the average daily volume of 438 call options.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,728 shares of company stock valued at $57,800,612 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CDAY opened at $82.83 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.58.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

