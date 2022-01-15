CertiK Market Cap Hits $94.29 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00003474 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $94.29 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.73 or 0.07715194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,344.76 or 0.99952299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00069702 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008374 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,588,247 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.