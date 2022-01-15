Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.14. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 13,780 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market cap of C$7.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

