ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,862,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,878. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 11,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $203,779.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,009,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,480,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

