Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.28.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $1,044,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $891,735.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,185,428 shares of company stock valued at $97,611,276. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

