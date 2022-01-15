Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Truist

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price increased by Truist from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.25.

CVX stock opened at $128.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96. Chevron has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $129.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

