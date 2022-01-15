Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Up 4.7%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.17 and last traded at $76.17. Approximately 9,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 391,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

