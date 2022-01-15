Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Up 4.7%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.17 and last traded at $76.17. Approximately 9,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 391,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.72.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.
The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43.
In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.
About Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
