Chrono.tech Trading 58.8% Higher This Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $389.23 or 0.00905648 BTC on exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $276.40 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 58.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

