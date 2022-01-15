Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $36,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.22.

NYSE CHD opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

