Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $212.73 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.06 and its 200-day moving average is $220.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.