CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 7,320 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 135.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 146.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EQNR opened at $29.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

