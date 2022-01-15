CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 27.8% during the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in FOX by 42.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.