CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.21% of Vermilion Energy worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 582.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 201,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,786,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VET opened at $15.84 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million.

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial raised Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

