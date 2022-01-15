CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.76 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

