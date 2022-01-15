CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 301 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $325.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.