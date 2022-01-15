CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 24.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 345.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,716,000 after acquiring an additional 143,591 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $141.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

