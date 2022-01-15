CIBC Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$21.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

