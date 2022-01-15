CIBC Increases Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$47.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.40.

OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.98%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

