CIBC Lowers TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$20.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRSWF. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of TRSWF opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

