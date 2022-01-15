Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,785,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cigna by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $242.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

