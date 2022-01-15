Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

