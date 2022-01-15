Citigroup Boosts Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target to 2,700.00

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from 2,400.00 to 2,700.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GMVHF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,700.00.

GMVHF stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. Entain has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

