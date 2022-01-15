Citigroup Inc. Sells 46,868 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,007,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,868 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $115,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,802,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,191 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average is $125.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

