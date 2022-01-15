Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $33,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

