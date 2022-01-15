City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.56

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.56 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 52.10 ($0.71). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.71), with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of £55.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.56.

About City of London Group (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

