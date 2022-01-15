Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $110,378.80 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $110,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $103,008.95.

On Thursday, January 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $93,975.14.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 400 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $7,808.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $48,956.16.

On Friday, December 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,476.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $148,779.18.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $151,845.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $152,138.37.

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $160,844.94.

CVEO opened at $20.56 on Friday. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

