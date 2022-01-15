Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $297.38 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Stericycle comprises about 5.3% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 4.76% of Stericycle worth $297,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $119,149,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $59.28 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

