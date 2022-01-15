Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Invests $3 Million in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,374 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Nicolet Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,427,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

NCBS stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $88.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Hector Colon bought 675 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.