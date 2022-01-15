Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $167.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.