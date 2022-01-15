Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.76 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.02 and its 200 day moving average is $224.71.

