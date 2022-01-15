Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 88.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 402,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after purchasing an additional 189,015 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

MDT opened at $108.55 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

